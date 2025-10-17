'Buy' JSW Infra Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal Post Inline Q2, Sees 17% Upside Potential — Check Target Price

Backed by aggressive yet disciplined capex, customer diversification, and multimodal infrastructure expansion, JSW Infra remains well-positioned for structural growth across India’s maritime and logistics value chain..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Motilal Oswal Report.JSW Infrastructure Ltd.'s management expects its FY26 cargo volume growth guidance to be ~8-10%, with stronger traction in H2 FY26. Long-term vision includes expanding port capacity to 400 million tonner per annum by FY30 and building a logistics platform delivering Rs 80 billion in revenue and a 25% Ebitda margin. Backed by aggressive yet disciplined capex, customer diversification, and multimodal infrastructure expansion, JSW Infra remains well-positioned for structural growth across India’s maritime and logistics value chain.We expect JSW Infra to strengthen its market dominance, leading to a 15% volume CAGR over FY25-28. This, along with a sharp rise in logistics revenues, is expected to drive a 24% CAGR in revenue and a 26% CAGR in Ebitda over the same period. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 (based on 17x FY28 EV/Ebitda)..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Infosys Q2 Review — Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Neutral' Rating Citing Continued Macro Uncertainty.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.