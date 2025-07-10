Research Reports'Buy' JK Cement Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal — Here's Why
ADVERTISEMENT

'Buy' JK Cement Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal — Here's Why

Motilal Oswal reiterates Buy rating on JK Cement with a target price of Rs 7,250

10 Jul 2025, 09:35 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>&nbsp;JK Cement’s stock performance has played out broadly in line with expectations, reflecting its strong track record of consistent operational delivery and disciplined execution.</p><p>(Representative image. Source: Envato)</p></div>
 JK Cement’s stock performance has played out broadly in line with expectations, reflecting its strong track record of consistent operational delivery and disciplined execution.

(Representative image. Source: Envato)

JK Cement saw re-rating in FY22, and started trading at average EV/Ebitda (one-year forward) of 17 times. Re-rating in the stock is attributable to its expanded operations, strong execution capabilities, and cost-reduction initiatives.
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to Unlock & Enjoy your 
Subscriber-Only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT