'Buy' JK Cement Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal — Here's Why
Motilal Oswal reiterates Buy rating on JK Cement with a target price of Rs 7,250
JK Cement saw re-rating in FY22, and started trading at average EV/Ebitda (one-year forward) of 17 times. Re-rating in the stock is attributable to its expanded operations, strong execution capabilities, and cost-reduction initiatives.
