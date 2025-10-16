'Buy' Jindal Steel Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal, Says New Capacity Addition To Drive Earnings

Jindal Steel has successfully commissioned a new 3mtpa of crude steel capacity at its Angul plant, expanding the plant’s total steelmaking capacity to 9mtpa. Another 3mtpa expansion at Angul is scheduled for commissioning in FY26, which will bring the company’s total capacity to 15.6mtpa (vs 9.6mtpa). This expansion will position Jindal Steel as the fourth-largest steel producer in India.