Business NewsResearch Reports'Buy' Infosys, LTIMindtree, 'Hold' TCS, Cyient Among Others Recommends Anand Rathi; IT Services Q1 Review
ADVERTISEMENT

'Buy' Infosys, LTIMindtree, 'Hold' TCS, Cyient Among Others Recommends Anand Rathi; IT Services Q1 Review

Global peers like Accenture and Cognizant raising guidance has added to optimism for a gradual H2 FY26 recovery led by GenAIdriven tech spending, adds Anand Rathi

20 Aug 2025, 03:39 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mid-cap IT companies posted better Q1 FY26 growth than large caps at +1.17% QoQ vs -0.99% for large caps.</p><p><br></p><p>&nbsp; (Photo: Gemini)</p></div>
Mid-cap IT companies posted better Q1 FY26 growth than large caps at +1.17% QoQ vs -0.99% for large caps.

  (Photo: Gemini)

India’s mid-cap IT sector continues to outshine its large-cap counterparts, driven by sharper AI adoption, BFSI momentum, and robust deal pipelines, signaling strong medium-term growth prospects.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT