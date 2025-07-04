ADVERTISEMENT
'Buy' Indraprastha Gas Maintains HDFC Securities, Says Delhi EV Policy Not A Big Threat
HDFC Securities remains positive on IGL and maintain Buy with a target price of Rs 264/share.
The Delhi government is planning to roll out the Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 soon. The revised EV policy will aim to widen the adoption of electric vehicles across multiple segments including public transport, goods carriers, and passenger vehicles. We believe the implementation of such strict policy will be a challenging task. Even if it is implemented strictly, our analysis shows that the impact on IGL’s earnings will be meagre.
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT