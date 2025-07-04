Research Reports'Buy' Indraprastha Gas Maintains HDFC Securities, Says Delhi EV Policy Not A Big Threat
'Buy' Indraprastha Gas Maintains HDFC Securities, Says Delhi EV Policy Not A Big Threat

HDFC Securities remains positive on IGL and maintain Buy with a target price of Rs 264/share.

04 Jul 2025, 09:01 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Delhi government is planning to roll out the Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 soon.</p><p>&nbsp;&nbsp;(Image source:&nbsp;Indraprastha Gas website)</p></div>
The Delhi government is planning to roll out the Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 soon.

  (Image source: Indraprastha Gas website)

The Delhi government is planning to roll out the Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 soon. The revised EV policy will aim to widen the adoption of electric vehicles across multiple segments including public transport, goods carriers, and passenger vehicles. We believe the implementation of such strict policy will be a challenging task. Even if it is implemented strictly, our analysis shows that the impact on IGL’s earnings will be meagre.
