'Buy' HPCL Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal, Sees Upto 31% Upside — Check Target Price

HPCL’s current valuation appears reasonable, and the brokerage believes the stock should continue to perform well.

03 Dec 2025, 12:26 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>HPCL’s stock has gained nearly 20% over the past three months, outperforming peers, though it has corrected about 8% from its recent highs amid pressure on marketing margins.</p><p> (Photo: Shubhayan Bhattacharya/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
HPCL’s stock has gained nearly 20% over the past three months, outperforming peers, though it has corrected about 8% from its recent highs amid pressure on marketing margins.

(Photo: Shubhayan Bhattacharya/NDTV Profit)

Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on HPCL, setting a target price of Rs 590, implying a 31% upside from the current market price of Rs 450. Despite recent volatility, analysts believe HPCL’s strong marketing leverage and upcoming projects will drive earnings growth over the medium term.
