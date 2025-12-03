'Buy' HPCL Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal, Sees Upto 31% Upside — Check Target Price

HPCL’s stock has gained nearly 20% over the past three months, outperforming peers, though it has corrected about 8% from its recent highs amid pressure on marketing margins.
(Photo: Shubhayan Bhattacharya/NDTV Profit)
Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on HPCL, setting a target price of Rs 590, implying a 31% upside from the current market price of Rs 450. Despite recent volatility, analysts believe HPCL’s strong marketing leverage and upcoming projects will drive earnings growth over the medium term.