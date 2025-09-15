Business NewsResearch Reports'Buy' Havells India Shares Maintains ICICI Securities On Strong Growth Outlook — Check Target Price
ICICI Securities remains positive on Havells given its strong competitive advantages such as wide product portfolio, strong distribution network and established brand portfolio.

15 Sep 2025, 07:00 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Havells has made notable investments in its R&amp;D infrastructure, which includes the expansion of its Bengaluru Centre for Research &amp; Innovation and a new R&amp;D hub in Noida.</p><p>(Photo Source: FB Page)</p></div>
Havells has made notable investments in its R&D infrastructure, which includes the expansion of its Bengaluru Centre for Research & Innovation and a new R&D hub in Noida.

Havells’ dealer network has expanded at a 12.7% CAGR over FY16–25. Retailer network has expanded to 260,000 retailers in FY25, from ~100,000 in FY16 expanding at a CAGR of 11.6%.
