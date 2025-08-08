Business NewsResearch Reports'Buy' Godrej Consumer Shares Maintains Systematix Post Q1 Results — Check Target Price
Godrej Consumer gained market share in the overall household insecticide category for the first time in a decade, says the brokerage in the report

08 Aug 2025, 12:19 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Godrej Consumer Products Q1 FY26 gross/ operating margins declined 395bps/ 280bps YoY; Ebitda/ adjusted PAT were -4%/ flat YoY. (Representational image/Photo source: Envato)

Systematix' report mentions that palm oil inflation is expected to ease in the second half of the year, which should help in margin recovery. Godrej Consumer also took price cuts in Indonesia to maintain competitiveness in a weak macro environment.

NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Systematix Report

We keep our FY26E-FY27E revenue estimates for Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. largely unchanged and lower EPS estimates by 4-5% to factor in near-term margin headwinds. We introduce FY28E estimates, and now build FY25-28E revenue/EPS CAGR of 10%/14%.

We maintain our Buy rating; we roll over valuation to June-2027E (from March-2027E) and value the stock on P/E of 54x (in-line with its current one-year forward P/E and long-period average), resulting in a revised target price of Rs 1,410 (vs Rs 1,420 earlier).

We like Godrej Consumer’s relatively stronger performance across categories; aggressive interventions in pricing, innovations and category penetration; outlook on mediumterm growth pickup and potential for margin improvement.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Systematix Godrej Consumer Products -Q1 FY26 Results Review.pdf

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

