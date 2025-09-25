Business NewsResearch Reports'Buy' Gland Pharma Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal On Strong Growth Outlook With 18% Upside
Cenexi’s operational turnaround, supported by higher-value offerings and upgraded facilities, is contributing to Gland Pharma's margin recovery and revenue stability, adds the brokerage.

25 Sep 2025, 10:25 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gland Pharma’s co-development pipeline is led by radiocontrast agents, which account for over 50% of its 15-product portfolio, highlighting its focus on high-growth segments.</p><p>(Photo: Gland Pharma website)</p></div>
Gland Pharma’s co-development pipeline is led by radiocontrast agents, which account for over 50% of its 15-product portfolio, highlighting its focus on high-growth segments.

Gland Pharma is enhancing Cenexi’s capabilities in pre-filled syringes, lyophilized vials, and ophthalmic gels to boost both revenue growth and profitability. In FY25, the performance of the Fontenay facility in Paris, a key revenue contributor, was weighed down by equipment breakdowns/regulatory inspections. Post efficiency upgrades and a new high-capacity ampoule line, operations have stabilized with full commercial production.
