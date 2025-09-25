'Buy' Gland Pharma Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal On Strong Growth Outlook With 18% Upside

Gland Pharma is enhancing Cenexi’s capabilities in pre-filled syringes, lyophilized vials, and ophthalmic gels to boost both revenue growth and profitability. In FY25, the performance of the Fontenay facility in Paris, a key revenue contributor, was weighed down by equipment breakdowns/regulatory inspections. Post efficiency upgrades and a new high-capacity ampoule line, operations have stabilized with full commercial production.