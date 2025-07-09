'Buy' EPL, 'Hold' SRF Among Others Lists ICICI Securities Ahead Of Specialty Chemicals Q1 Results

Specialty Chemicals' Ebitda on a low base, could grow 9.8% YoY/ dip 5.8% QoQ with SRF, Navin Fluorine, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, and Archean likely outperforming, adds ICICI Securities