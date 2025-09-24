Business NewsResearch Reports'Buy' Dixon Technologies Shares Maintains Nirmal Bang On Robust Growth Trajectory
ADVERTISEMENT

'Buy' Dixon Technologies Shares Maintains Nirmal Bang On Robust Growth Trajectory

Dixon’s strong leadership in the EMS space reinforces its robust growth trajectory, justifying Nirmal Bang's continued positive outlook on the stock.

24 Sep 2025, 04:10 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dixon Technologies’ strategic entry into components manufacturing is expected to unlock new opportunities, drive margin expansion, and further strengthen its long-term growth trajectory. &nbsp;(Photo: Envato)</p></div>
Dixon Technologies’ strategic entry into components manufacturing is expected to unlock new opportunities, drive margin expansion, and further strengthen its long-term growth trajectory.  (Photo: Envato)
Dixon Technologies reported consolidated revenues of Rs 388 billion registering 119% growth on the back of strong customer demand, operational scalability, and manufacturing excellence, while operating profit margins rose to 3.9% through sharp execution and cost discipline. Furthermore, the company’s strategic entry into components manufacturing is expected to unlock new opportunities, drive margin expansion, and further strengthen i...
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT