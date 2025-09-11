'Buy' Cummins India Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal On Multiple Growth Levers — Check Target Price

Cummins’ powergen segment has experienced a broad-based demand revival since the beginning of FY26. Demand is coming from the manufacturing, real estate, quick commerce, hospital, and hotel sectors .NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Motilal Oswal Report.Cummins India Ltd. has witnessed demand improvement across the powergen segment following lower industry volumes in H2 FY25. Cummins is also experiencing strong growth in select industrial segments and continues to expect a healthy growth potential in the distribution segment. Its export market presence is well diversified geographically, with limited exposure to the US. We retain our positive stance on the stock, as we expect Cummins to benefit from these positive levers and its diversified portfolio across segments. We reiterate our Buy rating with a target price of Rs 4,500 based on 42x Sep’27E earnings..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Bajaj Housing Finance Bags 'Neutral' Rating As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.