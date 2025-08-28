'Buy' Coforge Maintains Motilal Oswal On Sustained Growth Trajectory, Deal Pipeline; Stock Remains Top Pick

The healthy momentum in large deals continues, with Coforge aiming to sign at least 20 deals above $20 million in FY26 (five done so far). (Photo: Coforge website)
Coforge continues to scale up large deals as a core growth lever. Management has set a target of signing at least 20 deals above $20 million in FY26 (five closed so far), with proactive proposals enjoying a ~40-45% win rate. Further, the Sabre deal was a milestone not just by itself, but in the number of avenues it has opened up for Coforge in travel.