'Buy' Coal India Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal — Check Target Price

India’s total installed power capacity reached ~490GW as of July 2025, grew at 7.8% CAGR over the past 15 years. Renewable energy (~237 GW, 49% share) has surpassed thermal capacity (~220 GW, 44% share), where RE and thermal grew at 10.9% and 6.5% CAGR, respectively, over the past 15 years. Despite decarbonization efforts, coal remains a critical source for India’s power demand, contributing ~65-75% of power generation. Therefore, wi...