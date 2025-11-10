'Buy' Cholamandalam Shares Maintains Axis Securities Post Inline Q2 Results On Improved H2 Outlook

With improved visibility on asset quality improvement, Cholamandalam expects credit costs to gravitate lower and settle at ~1.6% for FY26 vs 1.8% in H1. (Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)
After a muted disbursement growth in H1, the management expects a strong rebound in H2. The disbursement momentum in Oct’25 has remained robust. While disbursement growth could likely fall a shade short of the earlier guidance of 10% in FY26, the management does not see a risk to maintaining AUM growth at 20+% in FY26.