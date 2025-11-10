Business NewsResearch Reports'Buy' Cholamandalam Shares Maintains Axis Securities Post Inline Q2 Results On Improved H2 Outlook
Axis Securities reiterates Buy recommendation on Cholamandalam and raises target price implying an upside of 10% from the currnet market price.

10 Nov 2025, 11:53 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
With improved visibility on asset quality improvement, Cholamandalam expects credit costs to gravitate lower and settle at ~1.6% for FY26 vs 1.8% in H1. (Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)
After a muted disbursement growth in H1, the management expects a strong rebound in H2. The disbursement momentum in Oct’25 has remained robust. While disbursement growth could likely fall a shade short of the earlier guidance of 10% in FY26, the management does not see a risk to maintaining AUM growth at 20+% in FY26.
