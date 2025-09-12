Business NewsResearch Reports'Buy' CARE Ratings Shares Maintains Yes Securities — Check Target Price
Yes Securities retain positive view on Care Ratings with valuation reasonable at 24x FY27 P/E for the envisaged earnings growth/RoE trajectory and potential inorganic fillip.

12 Sep 2025, 12:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The performance of CareEdge Africa and CareEdge Nepal has been strong in recent years.</p><p>(Source: Gemini/AI)</p></div>
The performance of CareEdge Africa and CareEdge Nepal has been strong in recent years.

(Source: Gemini/AI)

After witnessing a CAGR of 16% in domestic rating revenue over FY22-25, CARE delivered a sector-leading growth of 16% in Q1 FY26 (CRISIL 16% & ICRA 14%). Sustenance of growth momentum in recent quarters despite a notable slowdown in bank credit to Large Industry and NBFCs can be interpreted as a stronger performance from CARE versus peers (as CARE has significantly higher revenue share of Bank Loan ratings).
