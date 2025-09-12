'Buy' CARE Ratings Shares Maintains Yes Securities — Check Target Price

After witnessing a CAGR of 16% in domestic rating revenue over FY22-25, CARE delivered a sector-leading growth of 16% in Q1 FY26 (CRISIL 16% & ICRA 14%). Sustenance of growth momentum in recent quarters despite a notable slowdown in bank credit to Large Industry and NBFCs can be interpreted as a stronger performance from CARE versus peers (as CARE has significantly higher revenue share of Bank Loan ratings).