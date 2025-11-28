OMCs Stocks To Buy: ICICI Securities Bets On BPCL, Indian Oil, HPCL Remains Top Pick On Attractive Valuations

ICICI Securities believes IOCL, BPCL, HPCL's current valuations remains very attractive and provide material buffer for any variations in earnings in the near term.
India’s oil marketing companies are navigating a mixed margin environment, according to ICICI Securities’ latest sector update. Diesel retail margins slipped into negative territory at Rs 0.3 per litre in mid-November, marking an 18-month low, even as petrol spreads remained strong. Despite this, integrated earnings appear resilient, thanks to robust refining margins.