Business NewsResearch ReportsBuy Birla Corp, Add ACC Shares Lists Yes Securities Among Others In Cement Space; Q2 Results Preview
ADVERTISEMENT

Buy Birla Corp, Add ACC Shares Lists Yes Securities Among Others In Cement Space; Q2 Results Preview

Cement Q2 results preview: Yes Securities assign 'Sell' rating for UltraTech Cement - here's why

30 Sep 2025, 03:08 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cement demand in Q2 FY26 remained relatively subdued due to the early onset of monsoons, the festive season and flooding in several states.</p><p>(Photo Source: freepik) </p></div>
Cement demand in Q2 FY26 remained relatively subdued due to the early onset of monsoons, the festive season and flooding in several states.

(Photo Source: freepik)

On Sep 22, 2025, the implementation of the GST rate cut (28% → 18%) on cement marked a remarkable move by the Indian Government, with the benefits successfully passed on to consumers in cooperation with companies. The rate cut is least likely to impact realizations or the industry’s top line. After a continuous correction from Q4 FY24 to Q2 FY25, prices have gradually improved each quarter.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT