'Buy' BHEL Shares Maintains ICICI Securities On Improving Fundamentals — Check Revised Target Price

BHEL has witnessed a sharp surge in order inflows over the past three years, with FY25 order inflow at Rs 923 billion, up from Rs 230 billion in FY23. For FY26, ICICI Securities expects inflows to exceed Rs 900 billion, supported by Rs 353 billion already announced and Rs 400 billion where BHEL is the lowest bidder. This would take the order book to Rs 2.4 trillion, translating into an 8x book-to-bill ratio, ensuring multi-year reven...