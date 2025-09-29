'Buy' Bharat Electronics Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal On Rs 30,000-Crore Anant Shastra Deal; Sees 24% Upside

The Indian Army will procure five-six regiments of the indigenously developed ‘Anant Shastra’ surface-to-air missile weapon systems and BEL will be the lead integrator.
(Image used for representational purpose photo Source: DRDO official website)
As per press reports, the Indian Army has issued a tender to Bharat Electronics for the QRSAM project, also known as Anant Shastra, worth Rs 30,000-crore. The Indian Army will procure 5-6 regiments of the indigenously developed ‘Anant Shastra’ surface-to-air missile weapon systems and BEL will be the lead integrator.