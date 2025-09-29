Business NewsResearch Reports'Buy' Bharat Electronics Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal On Rs 30,000-Crore Anant Shastra Deal; Sees 24% Upside
'Buy' Bharat Electronics Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal On Rs 30,000-Crore Anant Shastra Deal; Sees 24% Upside

This order enhances BEL’s order book to more than Rs 1 trillion now.

29 Sep 2025, 10:44 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Indian Army will procure five-six regiments of the indigenously developed ‘Anant Shastra’ surface-to-air missile weapon systems and BEL&nbsp;will be the lead integrator.</p><p>(Image used for representational purpose photo Source: DRDO official website)</p></div>
The Indian Army will procure five-six regiments of the indigenously developed ‘Anant Shastra’ surface-to-air missile weapon systems and BEL will be the lead integrator.

(Image used for representational purpose photo Source: DRDO official website)

As per press reports, the Indian Army has issued a tender to Bharat Electronics for the QRSAM project, also known as Anant Shastra, worth Rs 30,000-crore. The Indian Army will procure 5-6 regiments of the indigenously developed ‘Anant Shastra’ surface-to-air missile weapon systems and BEL will be the lead integrator.
