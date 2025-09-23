Business NewsResearch Reports'Buy' AU Small Finance Bank Maintains Motilal Oswal On Favorable Risk-Reward — Check Target Price 
ADVERTISEMENT

'Buy' AU Small Finance Bank Maintains Motilal Oswal On Favorable Risk-Reward — Check Target Price 

The recent correction in Au Small Finance Bank stock price has made the risk-reward favorable, adds the brokerage.

23 Sep 2025, 10:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>AU Small Finance Bank delivered industry-leading deposit growth of 31% YoY in Q1 FY26, significantly outpacing system growth. (Photo Source: Official Website)</p></div>
AU Small Finance Bank delivered industry-leading deposit growth of 31% YoY in Q1 FY26, significantly outpacing system growth. (Photo Source: Official Website)
AU Small Finance Bank remains an attractive combination of growth and earnings as the bank navigates through the last leg of stress in the MFI and Cards segments. The recovery in credit cost, margins, and loan growth (led by festival demand and GST cuts) will aid earnings, while the transition to a universal bank provides a strong runway for growth.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT