Research Reports'Buy' Apollo Hospitals Maintains HDFC Securities, Hikes Target Price — Here's Why
'Buy' Apollo Hospitals Maintains HDFC Securities, Hikes Target Price — Here's Why

HDFC Securities maintains Buy on Apollo Hospitals and revises target price to Rs 8,650 (27x Q1 FY28E EV/Ebitda).

03 Jul 2025, 11:31 AM IST i
Apollo Hospitals expects NewCo to become India's largest omni channel pharmacy and digital health platform, generating substantial synergies.

(Photo source: Apollo Hospital website)
Apollo Hospitals expects NewCo to become India’s largest omni channel pharmacy and digital health platform, generating substantial synergies.

(Photo source: Apollo Hospital website)

HDFC Securities sees strong growth visibility across segments— Hospitals: improving occupancy, average revenue per occupied bed growth, and capacity expansion; Healthco: steady offline growth and Apollo 24/7 scale-up; Apollo Health and Lifestyle: consistent growth and margin improvement.
