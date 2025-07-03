ADVERTISEMENT
'Buy' Apollo Hospitals Maintains HDFC Securities, Hikes Target Price — Here's Why
HDFC Securities maintains Buy on Apollo Hospitals and revises target price to Rs 8,650 (27x Q1 FY28E EV/Ebitda).
HDFC Securities sees strong growth visibility across segments— Hospitals: improving occupancy, average revenue per occupied bed growth, and capacity expansion; Healthco: steady offline growth and Apollo 24/7 scale-up; Apollo Health and Lifestyle: consistent growth and margin improvement.
