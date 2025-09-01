Buy, Add These Six Stocks — ACC, Infosys, ICICI Bank Among DRChoksey's Top Picks For September

Investment period for stock picks is six months from the date of the recommendations provided; and return calculated on six months highest price..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..DRChoksey Report.ICICI Bank - Potential Upside 27.3%We value ICICI Bank Ltd.’s standalone business at Rs 1,576.0 per share, while we value its stake in its subsidiaries at Rs 200.0 per share, with an SOTP valuation target at Rs 1,776.0 per share, implying a potential upside of 27.3% potential upside. We believe that the bank is well-positioned to maintain its leadership position, driven by its focus on all banking segments and balance sheet strength. We reiterate our “Buy” rating on the stock..Infosys - Potential Upside 24.5%We expect net revenue/ Ebit/ Adjusted PAT to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%/ 7.6%/ 6.2% over FY25-FY27E. We value Infosys Ltd. at 24.5x Jun’27 EPS (closer to its 10-year NTM P/E), implying a target price of Rs 1,830. This implies a leftover upside of 24.5% from current levels. Accordingly, we have a Buy rating on the shares of Infosys since 24th Jul 2025..ACC - Potential Upside 18.1%We expect adjusted revenue/ adjusted Ebitda/ adjusted PAT CAGR of 7.7%/ 7.0%/ 36.7% respectively over FY25 to FY27E. We value ACC at 10.5x EV/Ebitda on Jun’27, implying a target price of Rs 2,128, as we roll forward our valuation to Q1 FY28E. We have a Buy rating on the shares of ACC since Aug 29, 2025..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Suzlon Energy Can Rally 42% Says Motilal Oswal Citing Regulatory Tailwinds, Robust Order Book.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.