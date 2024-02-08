Brigade Enterprises Q3 Results Review - Strong Performance Across All Segments: Motilal Oswal
Achieves the highest ever bookings and realisation
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Brigade Enterprise Ltd.'s reported bookings of Rs 15.2 billion, up 51% YoY/22% QoQ (6% above estimate). For 9M FY24, pre-sales jumped 44% YoY to Rs 37.7 billion (90% of FY23 pre-sales). Growth was driven by strong sustenance sales, as new launches contributed 50% to the overall pre-sales value in Q3 FY24 and 44% in 9M FY24.
Brigade Enterprise launched 2.7 marginal standing facility of area across four new phases/projects. Sales volume stood at 1.7 msf, up 11% YoY; Brigade Enterprise reported the best ever realization of Rs 9,000/sft, up 37% YoY/20% QoQ in Q3 FY24.
The company recorded collections of Rs 13.9 billion, up 5% YoY. However, higher land owner payments and overheads led to a 24% decline in operating cash flow to Rs 2.7 billion.
Gross debt increased Rs 2 billion QoQ to Rs 43 billion, and Brigade Enterprise share of net debt stood at Rs 21 billion (versus Rs 16 billion in Q2 FY24).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.