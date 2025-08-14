BPCL Q1 Review: PL Capital Upgrades The Stock To 'Hold' On Strong Marketing Margins — Check New Target Price

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. reported gross refining margin of $4.88/bbl (our estimate: $7.1/bbl) and gross marketing margin of Rs 8.4/lit (our estimate: Rs 7.6/lit). Better-than expected marketing margin compensated worse-than-expected gross refining margin resulting in marginally lower standalone Ebitda of Rs 96.6 billion (our estimate: Rs 102.6 billion, BBG estimate: Rs 103.1 billion, +71% YoY, +24.4% QoQ).

Lower-than-expected depreciation and interest cost bridged the variance on PBT (reported Rs 81.6 billion, BBG estimate: Rs 82.7 billion). PAT came in at Rs 61.2 billion (our estimate: Rs 61.8 billion, BBG Rs 66.8 billion, +103% YoY, +91% QoQ).

The previous quarter had a hit of Rs 17.7 billion on account of write-offs in BORL. We build in GRM of $6.5/7.5/bbl in FY26/27 and marketing margin of Rs 5.1/4.6/ltr for FY26/27.

The stock is currently trading at 1.6/1.5x of FY26/27 P/BV. We upgrade the stock from ‘Reduce’ to ‘Hold’ rating with a target price of Rs 333 (earlier Rs 311) based on 1.5x FY27 price/book value as benign oil prices may raise marketing margins further.