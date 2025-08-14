BPCL Q1 Review: PL Capital Upgrades The Stock To 'Hold' On Strong Marketing Margins — Check New Target Price
PL Capital upgrades the stock from ‘Reduce’ to ‘Hold’ rating and revises target price based on 1.5x FY27 price/book value as benign oil prices may raise marketing margins further.
BPCL's refining throughput stood at 10.4 mmt during the quarter vs 10.1mmt in Q1 FY25 and 10.6mmt in Q4 FY25. Reported GRM stood at $4.88/bbl vs $7.9/bbl in Q1 FY25 and $9.2/bbl in Q4 FY25. Singapore gross refining margin stood at $5.8/bbl during the quarter.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
PL Capital Report
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. reported gross refining margin of $4.88/bbl (our estimate: $7.1/bbl) and gross marketing margin of Rs 8.4/lit (our estimate: Rs 7.6/lit). Better-than expected marketing margin compensated worse-than-expected gross refining margin resulting in marginally lower standalone Ebitda of Rs 96.6 billion (our estimate: Rs 102.6 billion, BBG estimate: Rs 103.1 billion, +71% YoY, +24.4% QoQ).
Lower-than-expected depreciation and interest cost bridged the variance on PBT (reported Rs 81.6 billion, BBG estimate: Rs 82.7 billion). PAT came in at Rs 61.2 billion (our estimate: Rs 61.8 billion, BBG Rs 66.8 billion, +103% YoY, +91% QoQ).
The previous quarter had a hit of Rs 17.7 billion on account of write-offs in BORL. We build in GRM of $6.5/7.5/bbl in FY26/27 and marketing margin of Rs 5.1/4.6/ltr for FY26/27.
The stock is currently trading at 1.6/1.5x of FY26/27 P/BV. We upgrade the stock from ‘Reduce’ to ‘Hold’ rating with a target price of Rs 333 (earlier Rs 311) based on 1.5x FY27 price/book value as benign oil prices may raise marketing margins further.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
ONGC Q1 Review: Motilal Oswal Downgrades To 'Neutral On Weak Volume Growth, Muted Oil Price Outlook
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.