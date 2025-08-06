Bosch's Strong Q1 Earnings Beat Led By Improved Margins; Motilal Oswal Retains 'Neutral' — Check Target Price

Given the better-than-expected operational performance in Q1, we raise our FY26/FY27 estimates by 13%/12%. While Bosch Ltd. continues to work toward the localization of new technologies, given the long gestation of projects, its margin remains under pressure with no visibility of material improvement, at least in the near term.

Following the recent run-up, the stock at ~50x FY26E/42.4x FY27E EPS appears fairly valued. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a target price of Rs 35,967 (based on ~36x Jun’27E EPS).