Bosch Q3 Results Review - Healthy Beat At Profitability: Motilal Oswal
Focus on localisation to bear fruit in next four-five years.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Bosch Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 performance was healthy as Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax beat our estimates at Rs 5.8b/Rs 4.7 billion (versus estimate Rs 4.9 billion/Rs 3.8 billion), aided by low raw material costs and high other income.
Bosch remains committed to localisation and it would yield results in the medium term in the form of margin improvement. However, we do not foresee margins recovering above 15% over the next two-three years due to structural changes in the business.
We increase our FY24E/FY25E earning per share by ~8%/4% to account for better gross margins and higher other income. We reiterate our 'Neutral' stance on the stock with a target price of Rs 23,300 (based on ~28 times FY26E EPS).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.