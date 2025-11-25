Blue Star Bags 'Neutral' Rating As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage; Stock Fairly Valued

Business NewsResearch ReportsBlue Star Bags 'Neutral' Rating As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage; Stock Fairly Valued
Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Blue Star with a Neutral rating and a target price indicates a modest 10% upside from the current market price.

25 Nov 2025, 07:05 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Blue Star has doubled its room air conditioner market share to ~14% in FY25 from ~7% in FY14, aiming for 15% by FY27. (Photo: Blue star)
Motilal Oswal highlights Blue Star’s strong positioning in the Indian air-conditioning and refrigeration market, noting its steady rise in room air conditioner market share to ~14% in FY25 from ~7% in FY14, with a target of 15% by FY27. The company also retains leadership in commercial refrigeration with over 31% share in deep freezers and modular cold rooms, and dominance in ducted ACs and scroll chillers (45–50% share).
