Blue Jet Healthcare Gets A 'Buy' As ICICI Securities Initiates Coverages Citing New Product Rampup

We initiate coverage on BlueJet Healthcare Ltd. with Buy rating and target price of Rs 450, valuing the company at 26 times FY26E price/earning multiple.

This implies 18.1 times FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda and 6.4 times price/book value at FY26E. The free cash flow yield at the target price is 2.1%. We expect BlueJet’s revenue/Ebitda/net profit to grow at a healthy compound annual growth rate of 20.4%/24%/23.4%, respectively.

This is significant acceleration after stable revenues seen for the past three years, wherein the company had no new product launches. We expect BlueJet’s revenue to grow on the back of three-five products addition, which could drive significant revenue growth, and also help diversify its business model, making it more resilient.