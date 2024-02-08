Birla Corp Q3 Results Review - Strong Performance; Mukutban Plant Utilisations Improve: Motilal Oswal
Targets to raise the grinding capacity to 25/30 million tonnes per annum by FY27/FY30.
Motilal Oswal Report
Birla Corporation Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 consolidated Ebitda was up 162% YoY to Rs 3.8 billion (versus estimated Rs 3.6 billion), and Ebitda/tonne was at Rs 901 (estimate Rs 851). Operating profit margin stood at 16.4% (up 9.2% YoY) for the quarter. Profit after tax was at Rs 1.1 billion versus estimated Rs 1 billion for Q3 FY24.
Birla Corporation has ramped up its operations at the Mukutban unit, and surpassed 0.20 million tonne of dispatches (~61% capacity utilisation) in January 2024. Birla Corporation marginally cut its volume growth guidance to ~13% from ~15% in FY24.
However, management maintained its Ebitda/tonne guidance at Rs 850 in FY24. State incentives for the Mukutban plant are likely to accrue in Q4 FY24, and these incentives will boost profitability.
