BHEL Q2 Review: 'Buy' Maintains ICICI Securities, Sees 32% Upside — Here's Why

BHEL's revenue in Q2 FY26 grew 14% YoY to Rs 75 billion with industrial/power segments’ revenue growing by 18%/13% YoY to Rs 18.3 billion/Rs 56.7 billion. Gross margin stood at 31% (vs 33% YoY). Ebitda stood at Rs 5.8 billion with margin of 7.7% (+360 bps YoY).