BHEL Q2 Review: 'Buy' Maintains ICICI Securities, Sees 32% Upside — Here's Why

Business NewsResearch ReportsBHEL Q2 Review: 'Buy' Maintains ICICI Securities, Sees 32% Upside — Here's Why
ICICI Securities maintains Buy on BHEL with an unchanged target price, valuing the stock at 35 times FY27E earnings per share.

30 Oct 2025, 01:56 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
BHEL's order book stands at Rs 2.2 trillion vs Rs 1.6 trillion YoY.

(Photo: BHEL website.
BHEL’s order book stands at Rs 2.2 trillion vs Rs 1.6 trillion YoY.

(Photo: BHEL website. 

BHEL's revenue in Q2 FY26 grew 14% YoY to Rs 75 billion with industrial/power segments’ revenue growing by 18%/13% YoY to Rs 18.3 billion/Rs 56.7 billion. Gross margin stood at 31% (vs 33% YoY). Ebitda stood at Rs 5.8 billion with margin of 7.7% (+360 bps YoY).
