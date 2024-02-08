Bharti Airtel Q3 Review - Strong India Business; Average Revenue Per User Gains Continues: Axis Securities

In Q3 FY24, Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s reported revenue of Rs 37,900 crore, up 2.3% QoQ and up 5.85% YoY, which stood below our expectations. This was mainly on account of the devaluation of Nigeria's Naira and other currencies during the period.

Bharti Airtel posted an operating profit of Rs 19,815 crore leveraging higher 4G conversions and a better service mix. Its operating margins, however, declined marginally by 40 basis points. Its net profit for Q3 FY24 stood at Rs 2,876 crore, registering a robust growth of 37% QoQ.