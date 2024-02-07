Bharti Airtel Q3 Results Review - Robust Operating Performance Led By India Wireless Business: Yes securities
It continues to gain subscribers at broadly steady rate and has been gaining market share at the expense of Vodafone Idea
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s reported broadly inline performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue growth was above expectation, while Ebitda margin was as per estimates.
Bharti Airtel reported sequential revenue growth of 2.3% QoQ, despite adverse impact from devaluation of Nigerian currency. India mobile subscriber base increased by 3.3 million QoQ to 345.6 million; while average revenue per user increased by 2.5% QoQ to Rs 208/month.
Number of 4G data customer base increased 3.1% QoQ to 244.9 million. Postpaid subscriber addition was at 870,000 QoQ.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.