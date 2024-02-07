Bharti Airtel Q3 Results Review - Robust Operating Performance Led By India Wireless Business: Yes securities

Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s reported broadly inline performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue growth was above expectation, while Ebitda margin was as per estimates.

Bharti Airtel reported sequential revenue growth of 2.3% QoQ, despite adverse impact from devaluation of Nigerian currency. India mobile subscriber base increased by 3.3 million QoQ to 345.6 million; while average revenue per user increased by 2.5% QoQ to Rs 208/month.

Number of 4G data customer base increased 3.1% QoQ to 244.9 million. Postpaid subscriber addition was at 870,000 QoQ.