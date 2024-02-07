Bharti Airtel Q3 Results Review - Moderate Growth But Gaining Share: Motilal Oswal
In the near term, Airtel's earnings could soften to a QoQ growth rate of ~3% vs. average 5% seen in the last eight quarters
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported a moderate growth in Q3 FY24, with India mobile Ebitda up 4% QoQ on a 2.5%/3.0% increase in average revenue per user/subs. Consolidated Ebitda grew 1.5% QoQ.
Capex remained flat QoQ and is likely to have peaked out (India capex at Rs 57 billion). As a result, deleveraging continued, with debt repayment of Rs 51 billion on the back of healthy free cash flow generation.
In the near term, Bharti Airtel could see soft earnings growth, led by 4G-led mix benefits, but it has a limited potential for a tariff hike and may see soft market share gains. However, over the next two-three years, Bharti Airtel is well poised to gain from the sector consolidation and tariff hikes and drive strong FCF generation.
Retain 'Buy' on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Bharti Airtel Q3 Results Review: Ebitda Growth Led By Improving Subscriber Mix, Say Brokerages
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.