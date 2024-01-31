Bharat Petroleum Q3 Results Review - Refining Margin Beats Estimates: Prabhudas Lilladher
Net debt on a standalone basis stands at Rs 60.3 billion. Capex incurred in 9M stands at Rs 80.2 billion, outlay for FY24 is Rs 100 billion.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. reported better than expected Q3 FY24 results with an Ebitda of Rs 62.3 billion (down 52% QoQ, our estimate: Rs 59.9 billion). Reported profit after tax came in at Rs 34 billion (down 60% QoQ, our estimate: Rs 29.5 billion).
BPCL reported higher than estimated gross refining margin at $13.4/bbl. Going ahead, we build in GRMs of $6/bbl and a gross marketing margin of Rs 4.1/litre for FY25/26E.
The stock is currently trading at 1.5/1.4 times FY25/26 price/book value and 8.5/8.3 times FY25/26 enterprise value/Ebitda.
Owing to the uncertainty over sustainability of strong Singapore GRM and marketing margins due to the upcoming elections we maintain ‘Sell’ rating with a target price of Rs 381(previous Rs 371) based on oen time FY26 price/book value.
