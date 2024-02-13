Bharat Forge Q3 Results Review - In-Line Operating Performance Led By Non-Autos: Motilal Oswal
Demand moderation across sectors/geographies likely in FY25.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Bharat Forge Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 standalone performance was in line with our estimates. While the near-term outlook is cautious, Bharat Forge has several long term growth drivers to sustain its outperformance over the industry. The turnaround of its overseas subsidiaries seems on track and on expected lines.
We cut our FY24E/25E earning per share by 7%/ 6% to factor in weak demand, especially in auto exports. Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 1,315 (based on 28 times March- 26E consolidated EPS plus Rs 133 for two gun platforms).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.