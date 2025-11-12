Bharat Forge Q2 Review — ICICI Securities Ups Target Price On Strong Defence Ramp-Up, Improved Outlook

Bharat Forge’s standalone net sales stood at Rs 19.5 billion (-13% YoY/-7.5% QoQ); 5% below brokerage’s estimate. Total tonnage stood at ~56.5kt (-12% YoY/-9% QoQ). Realisation was -2% YoY/+1% QoQ. Reported standalone Ebitda margin was 28.3% (+50bps YoY/+110bps QoQ), 200bps above brokerage’s estimate led by favourable mix (value-added biz.) and astute cost controls..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..ICICI Securities Report.Bharat Forge Ltd.'s consolidated revenue growth was a positive surprise led by ramp-up in defence, aerospace and casting biz. While standalone growth undershot our estimate amid weak commercial vehicle exports, Ebitda was in-line led by richer mix and astute cost controls. We believe, Bharat Forge’s medium-to-long-term growth prospects remain healthy with further expansion in newer verticals (defence /aerospace /casting; supported by order book). Weakness in U.S. commercial vehicle exports is expected to remain a nearto-medium-term drag. Sustained improvement in profitability of overseas subsidiaries and new business opportunities for US manufacturing operations (owing to US-tariff) remain key monitorables. We raise FY26–28E revenue/ EPS by 3–5%/11–13% on strong ramp-up in defence. Retain Add; target price revised to Rs 1,550 (vs. INR 1,375) based on 35x FY28E EPS..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Tata Power Q2 Review: Mundra Shutdown Hits Earnings But Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy' — Here's Why .DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.