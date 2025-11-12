Bharat Forge Q2 Review — ICICI Securities Ups Target Price On Strong Defence Ramp-Up, Improved Outlook

Bharat Forge’s standalone net sales stood at Rs 19.5 billion (-13% YoY/-7.5% QoQ); 5% below brokerage’s estimate. Total tonnage stood at ~56.5kt (-12% YoY/-9% QoQ). Realisation was -2% YoY/+1% QoQ. Reported standalone Ebitda margin was 28.3% (+50bps YoY/+110bps QoQ), 200bps above brokerage’s estimate led by favourable mix (value-added biz.) and astute cost controls.