Bharat Dynamics Shares Upgraded To 'Buy' By Motilal Oswal Post Q1 Results On Reasonable Valuation

Bharat Dynamics Ltd. delivered strong 30% YoY growth in execution in Q1 FY26 on a strong order book and the easing of supply chain issues as compared to last year. Ebitda margins were negative on account of negative operating leverage in a seasonally weak quarter. Ebitda loss, though, declined YoY. PAT performance was ahead of the consensus estimates.

With a strong order book of nearly Rs 233 billion, we expect execution to scale up further in the coming quarters, particularly from Akash, Astra Mk1, MRSAM and armament projects.