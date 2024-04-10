BFSI Q4 Results Preview - Deja Vu Of 9M FY24 Performance: Axis Securities

NBFCs – NIM Trends Divergent; Growth Momentum Strong!

We expect disbursements to pick up in Q4 FY24E for Affordable Housing Financiers under our coverage. While Aptus Value Housing Finance Ltd. is expected to deliver a strong 29% YoY AUM growth, Can Fin Home Finance’s assets under management growth is expected to be slower at ~12% YoY.

However, margins for both the housing financier are likely to contract. Growth outlook and commentary on margins will be keenly watched for. Disbursement growth for Vehicle Financiers is likely to remain buoyant, driving healthy AUM growth.

In terms of margins, we expect NIMs to remain largely stable QoQ with a positive bias for both Cholamandalam Investment and Sundaram Finance. Asset quality is expected to remain stable and credit costs will remain at normalized levels.