BFSI Q3 Results Review, Top Sector Ideas: Axis Securities

Banks-

Banks under our coverage continued to report healthy credit growth, largely led by the retail/small and medium enterprise segment, with some pick-up in corporate lending. Comments around RBI asking banks to maintain credit-deposit ratio around ~75% dominated the discussion during the quarter.

Most banks have highlighted that deposit accretion would remain a key lever to maintain the pace of credit growth. While credit growth has not shown any visible signs of slowdown, banks have indicated that they would calibrate growth in the unsecured segments given the stress visible in certain pockets, and pursue growth where risk-reward is favorable.

In our view, deposit mobilisation remains a key lever to support the buoyancy in credit growth. Inability to do so would result in credit growth slowdown and/or net interest margin compression.