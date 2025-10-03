Business NewsResearch ReportsBFSI Q2 Earnings Preview— Dolat Capital Projects Weak Quarter; Lists Kotak, ICICI Bank, Aptus Among Top Picks
ADVERTISEMENT

BFSI Q2 Earnings Preview— Dolat Capital Projects Weak Quarter; Lists Kotak, ICICI Bank, Aptus Among Top Picks

BFSI results preview: earnings in Q2 will be impacted by continued moderation in NIM, sluggish growth, and muted treasury gains, says Dolat Capital.

03 Oct 2025, 12:56 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NII is expected to be flattish YoY for the brokerage's coverage banks, while PPoP to decline by 3% YoY as treasury gains are muted (unlike Q1). (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
NII is expected to be flattish YoY for the brokerage's coverage banks, while PPoP to decline by 3% YoY as treasury gains are muted (unlike Q1). (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)
For gold financiers, gold loan growth is expected to be strong at 10% QoQ as higher gold price, healthy new customer acquisitions, and slowdown in unsecured credit aid growth.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT