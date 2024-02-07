Berger Paints Q3 Results Review - Market Share Gain Continues; Downgrade To Reduce: Dolat Capital
Majority of the key subsidiaries delivered strong performance
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Berger Paints India Ltd.’s Q3 FY24 revenues were in line but profitability was a miss. Volume growth in domestic decorative business stood at 9.1% (versus +12% for Asian Paints Ltd.).
On a four-year compound annual growth rate basis, volume/revenue increased 14.6/14.5%.
Gross margin expanded by 640 basis points to 41.1% was better than 500 bps gain for Asian Paints. The company has gained from the benefits of deflationary price environment.
Berger continues to gain market share over past five years and now the share stands at 20%.
Being the second-largest company in the domestic decorative industry, Berger is likely to benefit further from-
rising distribution reach,
strong presence in urban markets and
attractive offering across all categories.
We have downward revised our FY24/25/26E earnings per share by 2.0/5.1/5.1% to Rs 10.3/11.6/13.1 to factor in Q3 performance. Valuing the stock at 45 times FY26E EPS to arrive at target price of Rs 590. Downgrade to Reduce.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.