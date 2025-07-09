ADVERTISEMENT
Bata India, V-Mart Looking At A Slow Start To FY26 Projects Nirmal Bang Ahead Of Q1 Results
Nirmal Bang recommends 'Buy' rating on Bata India and V-Mart ahead of Q1 FY26 results
Nirmal Bang still believes that a full-fledged recovery in volumes for the mass category to prepandemic levels for Bata and V-Mart will take time, mainly due to competitive intensity from organized, unorganized, and e-commerce players.
