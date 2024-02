Bata India Ltd.’s result was below our/street estimates across all parameters. Bata India's revenue grew by a marginal 0.4% YoY (versus our estimate of 10% YoY) due to muted performance in the mass end of the portfolio. However, the premium portfolio continued to remain strong.

Gross margin was up by 127 basis points to 56.1%, improved on account of a better channel mix, prudent discounts, and efficient inventory management. Ebitda margin stood at 20.2% (down by 272 bps YoY) due to higher ad-spends and costs associated with enterprise resource planning implementation. Reported profit after tax at Rs 58 crore was down by 30% YoY mainly due to higher depreciation.