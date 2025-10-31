Business NewsResearch ReportsBata Gets Target Price Cut From IDBI Capital On Subdued Q2 Results
Bata Gets Target Price Cut From IDBI Capital On Subdued Q2 Results

The brokerage remains watchful of earnings revival in near future.

31 Oct 2025, 01:40 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The GST 2.0 transition caused significant and acute disruption during the quarter, impacting Bata's overall top line.</p><p>(Photo Source: Bata India)</p></div>
The GST 2.0 transition caused significant and acute disruption during the quarter, impacting Bata's overall top line.

(Photo Source: Bata India)

Bata’s recent performance was dismal owing to subdued volume offtake. The management has been prudent on implementing strategic initiatives for earnings revival.
