Barbeque-Nation — Valuation Play: Motilal Oswal

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. is among the few scalable casual dining players with a healthy store economics and net cash balance sheet. In the last one year, weak macro has adversely impacted same store sales growth earnings.

Management has rationalized the store and with a steady CFO, it is well-positioned to comfortably manage 15-20% growth through internal funding once the market recovers.

At enterprise value/sales of 1.4 times and EV/Ebitda of 14 times on FY26E, it is the lowest in the retail space, offering a better risk reward opportunity.