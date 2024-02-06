Barbeque Nation Q3 Results Review - Weak Same-Store Sales Growth; Better Margin Delivery: Motilal Oswal
We broadly maintain our estimates for FY25E and FY26E.
Motilal Oswal Report
Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd.'s delivered flat revenue growth in Q3 FY24, led by 5% YoY decline in same-store-sales. Weak demand continues to adversely impact the growth metrics; similar trend witnessed across brands/formats. Dine-in revenue was flat, while delivery was up 5% YoY.
Gross margin was healthy at 68% (plus 120/200 basis points YoY/QoQ) and support the overall operating performance. Despite the challenging growth trajectory, operating margin improved by over 100 bp YoY.
However, profit before tax margin at ~2% is still much lower than quick service restaurant players.
The management is looking to add 25-30 stores in FY25, despite a sluggish demand environment.
