Banks, Financial Services Q3 Preview- Healthy Credit Offtake Led By The Positive Festive Sentiments: KRChoksey

Banking

Banks are expected to see a deliberate deviation in the share of unsecured loans after the Reserve Bank of India risk weight announcement. We will remain watchful of the management commentaries in regard to this and its growth outlook going forward.

We remain positive on the overall banking sector, especially HDFC Bank Ltd. (2.5 times FY25E price/adjusted book value), ICICI Bank Ltd. (2.4 times FY25E price/adjusted book value), and State Bank of India (1.3 times FY25E P/ABV), which remain our top picks for Q3 FY24E.