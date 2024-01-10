Banks, Financial Services Q3 Preview- Healthy Credit Offtake Led By The Positive Festive Sentiments: KRChoksey
Capital market traction to lead to a healthy AUM growth for all the major players
KRChoksey Research Report
Banking
Banks are expected to see a deliberate deviation in the share of unsecured loans after the Reserve Bank of India risk weight announcement. We will remain watchful of the management commentaries in regard to this and its growth outlook going forward.
We remain positive on the overall banking sector, especially HDFC Bank Ltd. (2.5 times FY25E price/adjusted book value), ICICI Bank Ltd. (2.4 times FY25E price/adjusted book value), and State Bank of India (1.3 times FY25E P/ABV), which remain our top picks for Q3 FY24E.
Non- banking companies
The non-banking financial company sector has been outperforming market expectations over the last few quarters, resulting in an impressive re rating of prices during M9 FY24E, KRiven by robust business performance across all financial metrics.
We will closely monitor the trends of the shift in product mix in the coming quarters.
We continue to like Bajaj Finance Ltd. (5.8 times FY25E price/book value) and Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. (2.3 times FY25E P/BV) for their brand equity and strong market positioning.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
