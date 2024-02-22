Balrampur Chini - Polylactic Acid Opens New Growth Avenues: Systematix

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. has announced its foray into polylactic acid, meant to produce bioplastics. The company will set up a global scale facility of 75,000 tonnes per annum to produce PLA which would be housed adjacent to the company’s existing sugar plant (forward integration of sugar).

The capex for this is estimated at Rs 20 billionand the company expects to fund this through mix of internal accrual (40%) and debt (60%). The new plant would be commissioned in ~2.5 years.

Management indicated that it would need 110,000 tonnes of sugar (10% of Balrampur Chini’s total annual sugar production) to produce 75,000 tonnes of PLA. This first-ever industrial bioplastic facility in India has following advantages-

a lot of the local infrastructure would be shared to accelerate the construction of the new plant, proximity to the sugar plant would make the sourcing of key raw materials, sugar and bagasse, easier, since production of PLA is power intensive, the use of bagasse to generate power would reduce cost of production.

Management believes bioplastics has huge demand, as currently, single use plastics (which it is looking to replace through bioplastics) is a ~5 million tonne market; government is keen to reduce the consumption of SUPs. However, the management did mention that the price of bioplastic is double that of conventional plastic, but in case government bans the use of SUP, the price of bioplastic would be irrelevant, as consumers would be left with no option but to use the replacement.