Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Review: Strong Growth Despite Competitive Pressure— Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Neutral'
Motilal Oswal continues to believe in Bajaj Housing Finance and in management’s ability to drive profitability improvement, supported by a healthy AUM CAGR of 22% over FY25-28E; broadly steady NIMs; and benign credit costs.
